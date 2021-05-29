AEW has quickly released Spanish Announcer Willie Urbina after his mocking of AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida on last night’s Dynamite, according to PWInsider.

Not aware his mic was still broadcasting, Urbina did a stereotypical accent in response to Shida’s promo, which she cut in English, during her title celebration.

As noted, AEW gave Shida the newly designed title during the segment.

Below are the comments that caused Urbina’s release, as translated in English by Luis Pulido:

Alex Abrahantes: “Do Shida.” (As in translate her promo) Willie Urbina: Speaks incoherently using a stereotypical accent. Thunder Rosa: “Shut up, holy crap!” (Laughs) Willie Urbina: Continues on with accent. Thunder Rosa: “I will throw the pen at you if you don’t stop.” (Said in a joking manner) Dasha Kuret: “Stop it! You are mean.” (Seemingly addressing Urbina, sounding crossed about it)