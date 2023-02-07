Vickie Guerrero & Other AEW Stars Accept Honor From Texas City

AEW continues its tour of new cities this week; both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" will be coming out of El Paso, Texas for the first time. It'll also be a homecoming of sorts for Vickie Guerrero, who was born and raised in El Paso, and whose husband — the late Eddie Guerrero — was arguably the most successful wrestler to ever come out of the city.

On Twitter this afternoon, Guerrero revealed that both herself and AEW were being honored by El Paso County to coincide with their arrival. "Today is incredible!" Guerrero tweeted. "El Paso County, Texas proclaimed a resolution by naming Monday, February 6, 2023, All Elite Wrestling Day in El Paso, TX. I have been named honorary Ambassador to El Paso, TX! Thank you to the El Paso County Commissioners for the honor!"

Among the AEW talents accompanying Guerrero were Texas native Mark Henry, Angelico, and — perhaps most notably — former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa. Rosa hasn't appeared on AEW programming since August when she was forced out of action due to injury; she would later vacate the title in November as a result. Rosa had previously noted she expected to be on the road with AEW again soon, and reports in December had her hopefully returning to the ring sometime this month.

As for Guerrero, an appearance during one of the shows in her hometown doesn't seem out of the question. She currently manages Marina Shafir and former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose.