Thunder Rosa Will Reportedly Be Out Of Action For Longer Than AEW Officials Initially Anticipated

Thunder Rosa is no longer the AEW Women's World Champion. Last night on "AEW Dynamite," it was revealed that Rosa had forfeited the title after AEW forced the Mexican-born star to relinquish the gold due to the uncertainty surrounding her ongoing back injury and expected return date. As a result of the decision, Jamie Hayter is now recognized as the official champion after capturing the AEW Interim Women's World Championship at the Full Gear pay-per-view this past weekend. In addition, Toni Storm's previous reign as interim champion is now recorded as an official AEW World Women's Championship reign.

In what has clearly been a tough call for the promotion, "Wrestling Observer Radio" has provided an update on how AEW came to their decision. According to the Observer, AEW initially expected Rosa to return to action at some point during the final two months of the year. However, it's said that Rosa is now not expected to be ready to return until February next year. Because of this news, AEW felt they had to "be consistent" as they gave CM Punk, who was reigning AEW World Champion for a period over the summer while injured, two months to get healthy.

Of course, Rosa has now surpassed that window, having not performed since August, and it has ultimately forced AEW CEO Tony Khan's hand after noting he was still weighing up the pros and cons during a media call ahead of Full Gear.

Rosa initially won the AEW Women's World Championship in the main event of the "St. Patrick's Day Slam" episode of "Dynamite" on March 16. That night, Rosa defeated Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D in a Steel Cage match to win the gold in her hometown of San Antonio, TX.