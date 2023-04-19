Tony Khan Hints AEW All Access Will Shed Some Light On Thunder Rosa Rumors

Oil and water, fire and ice, Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa. Some things simply don't mix, but like a true wrestling promoter, Tony Khan will not stop trying.

"Thunder Rosa is not cleared to return to the ring yet," Khan explained on "Busted Open," "and when she is, certainly we'll welcome her back with open arms in AEW and it has been an interesting situation."

The AEW President believes that there are certain things that "should stay behind closed doors," but also understands that he's now in the reality show business with the new show "AEW All Access" on TBS.

"'All Access' does give fans a great chance to see what happens behind the scenes, so we'll have some more 'All Access' taking a look at what happens backstage when Thunder Rosa comes back to AEW," Khan said, "and I know that the locker room and Thunder Rosa at times have had some stuff, so I also think that that should also be largely between everyone that was in the room."