Backstage Details On Recently Announced AEW All Access

After nearly a week of speculation, the "important announcement" from AEW owner Tony Khan on "AEW Dynamite" last night wasn't what most expected. Khan had AEW star Adam Cole reveal that TBS would begin airing a new reality-based series "AEW All Access." The show will focus on AEW talents both in and out of the ring, but that's hardly what fans were looking for with a potential street date reveal for "AEW Fight Forever" or official confirmation of Forbidden Door 2 running rampant amongst the rumors.

In hindsight, maybe a reality show should've been what people saw coming. According to today's Wrestling Observer Radio, "All Access" has been in the works for a bit, albeit in different variations. One of the earlier versions was built around the couples of AEW, but it never came to pass. And, to some, "All Access" is seen as a replacement for "Rhodes To The Top," which was centered around Cody and Brandi Rhodes, neither of whom are a part of AEW any longer. Filming for "All Access" had already begun last year when Rhodes exited the company and made the jump to WWE for WrestleMania.

The addition of another hour of AEW programming is seen as a good sign in the relationship between Khan's promotion and Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of AEW's television homes on TBS and TNT. There's been some paranoia among fans that, with news of WBD cutting costs it may be looking to get out from under its links to AEW. However, committing to another program if that was the goal makes very little sense, so it'd appear AEW is here to stay — for the time being — on WBD's airwaves.