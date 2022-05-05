The new AEW reality series that is coming soon was greenlit to be created prior to the Discovery – Warner Media merger, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

It was recently revealed that a new show would be coming after Dynamite later this year. This is expected to be reality-based and will look at the backstage inner workings of the promotion. Many fans felt this was a great sign that Discovery is prepared to push more wrestling-related content.

While it shows that Discovery is happy to continue airing new wrestling content, this is not something they have created. The show was already greenlit to take place before they merged with Warner Media, so it is hard to gauge whether or not this provides any glimpses as to the future for the company with Discovery.

Originally, Rhodes to the Top had been signed on for a second season, prior to Discovery being involved. But due to Cody and Brandi Rhodes leaving the company, that is obviously canceled. The time slot still needed to be filled though, and that is what is happening with this new show. It is unclear whether or not it will focus on another couple from the roster, such as Adam Cole and Britt Baker, or if it will be a more general outlook on the promotion.

There could be some good news on the way, as Meltzer mentioned that they are working on other projects. There are different shows in development right now, and that is a sign that Discovery could be adding further wrestling-related content. When it comes to the new reality series, an email was recently sent from The RingLeaders.TV site that is owned by Warner Media. This was to get fans to vote on a poll that would name the show.

The options to choose from were:

* AEW: To The Top

* AEW: Fight To The Finish

* AEW: All Access

* AEW: Breakout

* AEW: Uprise

* AEW: The Climb

* AEW: To The Mat

* AEW: Road to The Belt

* AEW: Friends and Enemies

* AEW: On The Ropes

* AEW: Grit and Glory

