It has been confirmed today that both Cody and Brandi Rhodes have parted ways with AEW. The news has caused shockwaves around the professional wrestling landscape, and the AEW roster itself has been quick to react. There has been an outpouring of respect for the work that they have put in.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill took to Twitter to respond to Cody. During his official statement, he told AEW to give her the Codyvator move, which she is set to take on. Jade stated:

“@CodyRhodes I’ll take the Codyvator with pride and style. Thank you for an unforgettable banging beginning to my career. Forever thankful.”

Cody’s own brother, Dustin Rhodes also took to Twitter, discussing how proud he was of them. He said:

“I love my brother#CodyRhodes. I love my sister-in-law @TheBrandiRhodes. Whatever they decide to do in life, I support 110%. I am sad they are gone, but the f**cking train keeps moving. #LFG.”

The current TNT Champion Sammy Guevara also showed his respect to Cody. The two men have competed several times, including being the opening match on the first-ever AEW Dynamite. The Spanish God was also Cody’s final opponent, with their ladder match being his last bout. Guevara simply shared a picture of them shaking hands. Ricky Starks also shared a picture of them showing respect to one another.

Amanda Huber also shared her thoughts on the situation. She posted an emotional tribute to Cody for what he has done for her.

“Words will never ever ever be able to express my gratitude for Cody. His friendship, guidance, and compassion have influenced the past 14 months of my life more than any one else. I’m lucky to call my Hufflepuff ride or die, forever friend. Here’s to the future.”

It is currently unknown what Cody and Brandi will do next. However, it has been reported by Ariel Helwani that there have been talks with WWE regarding a potential return to the company.

