AEW apparently has a new TV show coming soon to TBS.

The RingLeaders.TV site, which is owned by WarnerMedia, issued an e-mail to members today to gauge feedback on the potential name of the new AEW series.

“A new AEW show will be premiering soon on TBS! We want to know what you think Season 1 should be named. Let us know your thoughts. We can’t wait to hear what you have to say!,” the e-mail stated.

The e-mail then listed the following potential names for fans to vote on:

* AEW: To The Top

* AEW: Fight To The Finish

* AEW: All Access

* AEW: Breakout

* AEW: Uprise

* AEW: The Climb

* AEW: To The Mat

* AEW: Road to The Belt

* AEW: Friends and Enemies

* AEW: On The Ropes

* AEW: Grit and Glory

It was noted by Fightful Select that there have been numerous pitches for AEW-related reality shows with some of the wrestlers, and that Darby Allin has already filmed content for one of them. There are other AEW talents who have filmed content for sizzle reels, and at one point there was interest in Adam Cole, Britt Baker and Swerve Strickland.

No other details were provided on this new series, and AEW has not announced plans for a new show as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

