On a recent episode of his What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone was asked if he had any concerns for the immediate future of AEW programming following the Discovery/WarnerMedia merger.

“From the people I’ve talked with, no,” Schiavone responded. “For me on the surface, yes, because I know what happened before [with WCW]. But I think we have a viable enough product that if Discovery says, ‘We don’t wrestling,’ we could end up somewhere else.

“The Khans are pretty plugged in. That’s what’s different about this era is that if Time Warner/Discovery doesn’t want us, we still have a business. I think there’s always some concern, but we’ve built up a very good relationship with Warner Media.”

Schiavone then pointed how the Discovery/WarnerMedia merger could lead to AEW getting its own streaming service.

“If this merger comes, and as we’ve been reading, they’ve been clearing out a lot of people, it seems to me they are really big into streaming services,” Tony Schiavone said. “What I hope this means is that we are finally going to have a streaming service. In other words, we are finally going to have our own network where we can show our old shows.”

Last week, AEW President Tony Khan revealed he’s had exciting conversations with WarnerMedia officials about the future of ROH.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription

