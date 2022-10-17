AEW Reportedly Collaborating With Warner Bros. Discovery For New Project

AEW's partnership with WarnerMedia veered into unknown territory earlier this year when it was announced that the media conglomerate would be merging into Warner Bros. Discovery. Since then, all signs have pointed to a positive working relationship between the new company and AEW, apparent by both from AEW CEO Tony Khan's own words and "AEW Dynamite" cross-promotion with shows like "House of the Dragon" and "Shark Week." Now, a new report from Fightful points to more collaboration, as AEW talent and staff were informed this week that a documentary following the behind-the-scenes lives of several AEW wrestlers is beginning production. It's noted that talent were all given the choice of whether or not they wanted to be involved in the new project.

Filming for the new documentary series is scheduled to begin this November at the scheduled "AEW Dynamite" event in Baltimore, Maryland, and run for six weeks through the tapings in Garland, Texas, in December. Khan will serve as an executive producer for the show alongside Sam Berns, but they will also have Executive Producer Shed Media assisting development. No premiere date has been announced yet, but those close to the situation expect the show to air sometime in 2023.

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time that AEW has treaded into reality television territory. In September 2021, "Rhodes to the Top" premiered on TNT, following the lives of former AEW stars Cody and Brandi Rhodes prior to their departure in early 2022. The show was ultimately picked up for a second season before the couple left the company and relinquished the opportunity to follow up on the series. At its conclusion, the season finale of "Rhodes to the Top" drew a total of 309,000 viewers on TNT.