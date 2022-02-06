TNT’s reality series Rhodes To The Top, starring Cody and Brandi Rhodes from AEW is now available to stream via HBO Max.

All six episodes of the series are included, from the debut of Brandi finding out she is pregnant to the finale where their daughter, Liberty is born. The first season primarily centered around Brandi’s journey through childbirth and the couple’s work behind-the-scenes in AEW.

As noted, Brandi gave birth on Friday, June 18. In an interview with People just before Liberty was born, Brandi said that Cody has “no clue what he’s in for” and that she can’t wait to watch him change a diaper for the first time.

“The main thing I’m looking forward to is watching him change a diaper for the first time because he’s very meticulous and detailed,” Brandi said. “I know he’s going to get peed on.”

During the interview, Brandi also explained why she and Cody decided to fill their unborn daughter’s room with Disney memorabilia.

“This kid hopefully will like Disney, because if she does, she’s got it made,” Brandi said. “We absolutely love it. It only makes it that much sweeter that now we’re going to have a child to bring into it and see the wonder through her eyes.”

We noted in November how Rhodes To The Top was picked up for a second season by TNT. Stay tuned for updates about a premier date.

