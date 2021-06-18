Just days after AEW’s Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette became parents, fellow AEW stars Cody and Brandi Rhodes have followed suit. The two time AEW TNT Champion announced on Instagram that he and Brandi’s daughter, Liberty Iris Runnels, was born this morning.

“6 lbs, 12 OZ’s. Liberty Iris Runnels,” Rhodes said. “Mother & Daughter are doing wonderful.”

Cody and Brandi announced Brandi’s pregnancy on the December 16, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite; they would similarly reveal the gender of the baby on Dynamite in February. In an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette that same month, Brandi noted it had been a difficult pregnancy for her due to a condition called PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome).

Brandi has not appeared on AEW programming since judging a walk off between Peter Avalon and Lee Johnson on AEW Dark. She has been at AEW tapings however, appearing regularly on Sammy Guevara’s vlog during her pregnancy, and having a baby shower with the AEW Women’s roster during Double or Nothing weekend.

Cody meanwhile has kept busy in ring, feuding with QT Marshall’s Factory stable and defeating Anthony Ogogo at Double or Nothing. He is scheduled to face Marshall on the July 7 episode of Dynamite in a Miami Strap Match. Thus far, the bout is the only scheduled match for AEW’s first show outside of Jacksonville since March of 2020.

You can see Cody’s Instagram post below.