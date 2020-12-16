On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Cody and Brandi Rhodes revealed they will be having their first child next year. The two were involved in a quick segment at home when they received an item at the door. Cody went to the door, brought the gift back inside, and opened it — revealing the pregnancy.

As noted, Jon Moxley casually revealed last month on Dynamite that his wife, Renee Paquette, was pregnant with their first child.

Wrestling Inc. sends congratulations to the happy couple!

