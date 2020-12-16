Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

That's one way to do it I guess ?????

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/pGPGQHcmaB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020

Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) & Matt Hardy vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) & Adam Page

Page and Quen start things off for their respective teams as they start quickly back and forth and stare each other down. Quen opts to tag in Hardy. Hardy and Private Party try for a combo move, but Page flips out. Dark Order step in and everyone clears house. Silver rides Page like a cowboy, and after Kassidy gets taken out, Hangman sentons Silver onto Kassidy. Silver blind tags in and stars to wear down Kassidy as he poses each time, Page is baffled after each pose.

Dare we say, are they working as a well-oiled team?!

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/IyNXaxCavM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020

Quen is tagged in and takes out Reynolds and Page who try to halt his momentum. Private Party and and Hardy isolate Silver and take control of the match. Hardy has Silver locked in a chicken wing, but Silver powers out into a back suplex. Silver takes advantage of Hardy wasting too much time and hits Hardy with a brainbuster! Page and Kassidy tag in, and Page makes quick work of Private Party. Page with a fallaways slam and a dive to take out Hardy. He hits a huge clothesline, cover but only a two count!

Hardy tags in as Page has Quen in a powerbomb position. Hardy hits Page with a Side Effect. Hardy goes for Twist of Fate but pushes him into his corner and takes Hardy out with a clothesline. Reynolds and Quen tag in, and Reynolds goes on the offensive. Dark Order and Page show their teamwork with the impressive tag team combo ending in a German Suplex and roll up, 1-2-No! Hardy drags Silver to the outside and hits a Twist of Fate on the outside! Private Party take out Dark Order and Page. Private Party hit Gin & Juice. Hardy tags in for the cover and gets the win for his team.

Winners: Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) & Matt Hardy

- Backstage: Alex Marvez asks MJF about his accolades with The New York Times and Dinner DeBonair. Chris Jericho notes that he couldn't have done it without him. MJF says he takes issue with people on social media saying he's better than Chris Jericho, but he tells Jericho, "I see a mentor. I see the GOAT. I see my best friend". He remarks that he could have done it without the rest of The Inner Circle.

- We're in the Rhodes household as the door rings and outside is a present. Cody opens the gift, and it's a pair of baby shoes with a note that says, "We're expecting a new baby". Pharaoh also has on him "Baby security (in training)".

Cody Rhodes (w/Arn Anderson) vs. Angelico (w/Jack Evans)