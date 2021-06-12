AEW announced upcoming Dynamite episodes in July when the promotion gets back on the road.

Each show will have a special billing, starting in Wednesday, July 7 it will be Road Rager at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Earlier tonight, QT Marshall challenged Cody Rhodes to a South Beach Strap Match on that show.

On Wednesday, July 14 it will be Fyter Fest (Night 1) at the HEB Center in Cedar Park Texas. Wednesday, July 21 is Fyter Fest (Night 2) at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Finally, on Wednesday, July 28 AEW presents Fight for the Fallen at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tickets are on sale now at AEWTix.com.