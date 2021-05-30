AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter on Saturday to share photos from a baby shower held for her by various women who work for AEW.

Brandi wrote the following caption:

I love my @AEW family!! These lovely women came together tonight to celebrate me and Baby Rhodes! We had so much fun and my heart is so full! Thank you ladies so much from the bottom of my heart. I love you guys so much

The likes of Vickie Guerrero, Tay Conti, Nyla Rose, Anna Jay, Red Velvet, Jade Cargill, Kris Statlander, Leyla Hirsch, Serena Deeb, Thunder Rosa, Dasha Kuret, Big Swole and Leva Bates could be spotted in the photos.

Fans on Twitter pointed out that AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Dr. Britt Baker were missing from the baby shower. The two women will square off this Sunday night at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Brandi and Cody Rhodes revealed the gender of their first child during an episode of AEW Dynamite in February. They are having a girl. The baby is due sometime this summer.

See below for the photos: