On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Cody and Brandi Rhodes revealed the gender of their first child — and it’s a girl. Brandi noted that only she knew the news and Cody had no idea until it was announced on the show.

Cody then joined commentary to announced the match he’ll be involved in at Revolution on March 7 and it will be a Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. The winner receives a future AEW TNT Championship Match. Scorpio Sky and Penta El Zero M are also in the match, and another three are yet to be revealed.

In other Revolution news, it was confirmed that AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida will go against the winner of the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament.

Below is the updated PPV card:

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (EXPLODING BARBED WIRE DEATHMATCH)

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. AEW Title Eliminator Tournament Winner

AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho and MJF

STREET FIGHT

Sting and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks with Taz

FACE OF THE REVOLUTION LADDER MATCH

Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Scorpio Sky vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA

Winner receives future AEW TNT Championship Match.

Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Page

Winner receives opponent’s 2021 quarter one earnings.