Tony Khan Discusses AEW's Current Relationship With Warner Brothers Discovery

A lot of things have changed for AEW since the promotion first formed in 2019, including their broadcast partners, with WarnerMedia transitioning into Warner Brothers Discovery following the merger between the two companies earlier this year. And for AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan, that's not a bad thing for business.

In an interview with Sporticast, Khan talked about AEW's partnership with the conglomerate, as well as what drives revenue for AEW, both separate and related to the partnership. "Live events is a huge revenue driver," Khan said. "Merchandising is a huge revenue driver. We have huge sponsorships now. DraftKings has come in and been an amazing sponsor for AEW this year. Also, like you said, media rights is a big part of it. Pay-per-view is a big part of it. We've been selling pay-per-views working with Bleacher Report, inDemand, pay-per-view providers, internationally on FITE TV's streaming. And our TV deals are, I think, the biggest individual revenue driver."

"And for us, we've got this great partnership with Warner Brothers Discovery, and we've got the rest of this year, and next year. And they have really been so good to us. And I feel, not only was the original leadership so great to take a chance on an unknown company, but then post-merger, the Discovery leadership has been so supportive. And we're getting opportunities now, with the new management, even bigger than we have before."