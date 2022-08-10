Tony Khan Reveals AEW Tie-In With Game Of Thrones Prequel

The Warner Bros Discovery merger is wreaking havoc on the scripted TV world, but for the folks at All Elite Wrestling, the change in management seems to be working in their favor.

AEW recently ran two weeks of "Shark Week" themed episodes of Dynamite, in collaboration with Discovery's annual celebration of all things shark. The tie-in was the latest in various IP integrations that AEW has done over the course of its brief existence. The promotion also has a yearly Winter Is Coming event that is a tie-in with Warner's Game of Thrones property.

AEW President Tony Khan has been outspoken in his fondness for WBD management, calling a recent meeting with executives "the most fulfilling meeting of my life," leading to much speculation about how AEW will fare when their contract with WBD is renegotiated. WBD has an option to renew AEW for an extra year, with 2023 and 2024 being important years for the wrestling promotion's future with the multimedia conglomerate.