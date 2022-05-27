It’s Friday afternoon, which seems like a good time for AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan to get everyone talking with a tweet. He has done just that, tweeting about a very eventful Thursday that, in addition to praising his call with the wrestling media, included some potentially big news.

“Yesterday: one of my favorite days, including great visits with fans + media, a trip to LA for the most fulfilling meeting of my life with Warner Brothers Discovery leadership, dinner with my Dad + Dana White, where I got to break the news to Dana about MITB moving to MGM,” Khan tweeted. “Today: AEW Rampage on TNT!”

Khan’s meeting with Warner Brothers Discovery higher-ups comes earlier than expected. The AEW founder had indicated earlier this week that he would be meeting with Warner Brother Discovery leaders next week when AEW would head to the Los Angeles Forum for “AEW Dynamite.” Khan also revealed a party would be thrown for AEW following the show.

Others will be quick to note Khan’s quick reference to WWE changing venues for their Money in the Bank event, moving the show from Allegiant Stadium to the much smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena, where Khan himself ran the first-ever AEW Double or Nothing out of three years ago. In case fans missed the reference, Khan fired off a follow-up tweet soon after to make sure they got it.

“Genius move trying to take on Dana and the UFC in Vegas during International Fight Week,” Khan tweeted. “See you tonight on Friday Night AEW Rampage on TNT at a special time tonight. 6:30pm ET/5:30pm CT/4:30pm MT/3:30pm PT!”

Genius move trying to take on Dana and the UFC in Vegas during International Fight Week. See you tonight on Friday Night #AEWRampage on @tntdrama at a special time tonight

6:30pm ET/5:30pm CT/4:30pm MT/3:30pm PT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 27, 2022

Khan is not the first person in AEW to point out WWE’s switch of venues. The number one contender for the AEW World Championship, CM Punk, made a post on Instagram Thursday that seemed to compare Money in the Bank’s change in location to a similar circumstance the promotion faced for WrestleMania VII in 1991 when they moved the event from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena.

WWE Money in the Bank will go head to head with UFC 276 during International Fight Week on July 2, with the UFC event also taking place in Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena, the same arena AEW Double or Nothing will take place in this Sunday. The card will be headlined by Israel Adesanya defending the UFC Middleweight Championship against Jared Cannonier.

