WWE Money in the Bank will not be emanating from the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium after all. Fans who bought tickets for the July 2 event received emails today notifying them that Money in the Bank will now be taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on the same scheduled day. Several fans have taken to social media to post the updated poster revealing the change.

It should be noted that the poster also reveals that fans who purchased tickets for Money in the Bank at Allegiant Stadium will now have the first crack to purchase tickets for the event in the MGM Grand Garden Arena before anyone else. The poster also notes that anyone who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster will receive an automatic refund.

As of this writing, no reason has been given for why WWE is changing venues for Money in the Bank. The most recent update regarding ticket sales for the event came a month ago from WrestleTix, who estimated that WWE had sold 16,826 tickets for Money in the Bank, with a total capacity set up to be over 25,000.

This would seem to indicate WWE was planning on scaling down capacity compared to when the promotion ran SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium last August, where they drew over 51,000 fans for their first event in the stadium. Money in the Bank was announced for Allegiant Stadium only a day after SummerSlam took place.

It is unclear what capacity WWE will be aiming for at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The building can fit close to 17,000 fans, although it has generally been set up for smaller capacities for wrestling shows. The most high-profile wrestling show to take place at the building in recent memory was “AEW Double or Nothing 2019” the first show in AEW history. The show sold out in four minutes with its aimed capacity of 11,000 fans.

