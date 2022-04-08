AEW Owner, CEO, and General Manager Tony Khan posted a flurry of tweets Friday afternoon, calling out an “army of bots” that he claims mobilizes anti-AEW opinions online.

“An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals,” Khan tweeted Friday, “it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing?”

Tony Khan did not specify which independent study he was citing. He later encouraged his followers on Twitter to look into the matter for themselves while promoting tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage.

“Research this one yourselves,” Khan wrote. “You internet detectives thrive in these situations. Speaking of wild things: You won’t want to miss @JonMoxley vs. @WheelerYuta on #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama TONIGHT!”

It did not end there. Tony Khan later added to his string of tweets.

“Their boiler room staff is going to be working overtime on a Friday, and I love it!” Khan tweeted.

Tony Khan tweeted again minutes later. He further speculated on the veracity of some social media accounts.

“Ever wonder why so much of the activity of these accounts is retweets and replies?” Khan added. “Like who actually has 80% of their activity as straight up retweets?”

