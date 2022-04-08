Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT was taped earlier this week at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. You can click here for spoilers from the taping.

Rampage will be headlined by Jon Moxley vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in the non-title main event. There will also be another qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament with Red Velvet vs. Willow Nightingale.

AEW will air exclusive entrances for Bryan Danielson vs. Trent Beretta will via YouTube and Twitter at 9:55pm ET.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Bryan Danielson vs. Trent Beretta

* Lexy Nair interviews Hook

* QT Marshall vs. Swerve Strickland

* Red Velvet vs. Willow Nightingale in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

* Jon Moxley vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in the non-title main event

* Appearances by AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Dan Lambert, Ethan Page, FTW Champion Ricky Starks, Bryan Danielson, Danhausen, and more

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Rampage and be sure to join us for coverage at 10pm ET.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]