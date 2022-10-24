Behind-The-Scenes AEW News On Thunder Rosa/Britt Baker & Sammy Guevara

Sammy Guevara has been somewhat of a polarizing figure since stepping into the spotlight in AEW. Whether it's his televised engagement eventually falling apart, his quick marriage to Tay Melo soon after, his issues with Eddie Kingston, or his recent backstage confrontation with Andrade El Idolo, Guevara has been in the headlines more often than not.

Fans who frown at his behavior aren't the only ones feeling some type of way about the three-time TNT Champion. According to PWTorch's Wade Keller, "people [in AEW] like Sammy, but they groan at Sammy's decision-making." Keller adds, "I don't know how the Sammy situation will be addressed going forward, but ... it's sort of like two strikes." He continued that "he's going to have to grow up and mature a little bit, and I think there's going to be some leadership steering him in that direction now."

The drama in the company isn't exclusive to the men's division either, even though it may seem that way. Recent reports indicated that Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa despise each other and had throughout the year they were working together. Those issues were only exacerbated when Rosa accidentally broke Jamie Hayter's nose in a match, with accusations lobbed that Rosa works "stiff." "The Thunder Rosa-Britt Baker thing is not solved," Keller confirmed.

As for now, Rosa is dealing with a back injury that has sidelined her since early August. She was forced to step away from her reign as AEW Women's Championship as a result, opening the door for Toni Storm to capture the Interim Women's Title in a four-way match involving Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida at All Out. No official return date has been set for Rosa at this time.