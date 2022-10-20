Possible Sign Thunder Rosa Won't Be Back On AEW TV Until 2023

When AEW last visited San Antonio, Texas, in March 2022, Thunder Rosa captured the AEW Women's World Title from Dr. Britt Baker in a Steel Cage Match, capping off what she has described as the biggest night of her pro wrestling career. Prior to the match, Rosa received an elaborate entrance with a mariachi band playing her theme song, with the announcers referring to San Antonio as her "adopted hometown" on several occasions. After her emotional victory, Rosa was seen embracing family and friends in the audience, as the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of "AEW Dynamite" went off the air.

Fast forward to nine months later, and it appears Rosa won't be receiving another grand homecoming when AEW returns to San Antonio for the "Holiday Bash" episodes of "Dynamite" and "Rampage" on December 21. AEW has notably omitted Rosa from the poster for the pair of tapings, which could be a sign that the reigning AEW Women's World Champion won't be back anytime before the end of 2022.

Rosa, currently dealing with a back injury, has been sidelined since a Six-Woman Match on "AEW Dark" in early August. The injury forced her to sit out the All Out pay-per-view, where she was scheduled to defend her title against Toni Strom. AEW would eventually crown Storm the new Interim AEW Women's World Champion at All Out by having her win a Four-Way Match also involving Baker, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida.

While there's no word yet on her potential return date, Rosa recently hinted that she could be on the shelf for the foreseeable future, telling "Busted Open Radio" that she still has to undergo extensive physical therapy and non-surgical procedures before she's able to train for an in-ring return.

Meanwhile, AEW President Tony Khan has previously confirmed that Rosa, who was never stripped of the AEW Women's World Title, will wrestle the Interim Champion upon her return in a match to unify the two titles.