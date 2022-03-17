For those who missed this week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, Thunder Rosa defeated Dr. Britt Baker in a Steel Cage Match to capture the AEW Women’s World Championship.

After the show went off the air, an emotional Rosa embraced her friends and family in the audience, as seen in the video below. The announcers referred to San Antonio as the “adopted hometown” of Rosa on several occasions. She also received an elaborate entrance prior to the match. At one point in the match, Rosa paid homage to WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin by hitting a stunner on Baker. Fans pointed out that it was a 3:16 Day tribute.

Several AEW wrestlers congratulated Rosa on the victory. WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman also gave props to Thunder Rosa. The tweets can be seen below.

For those who missed the match, AEW’s YouTube channel has shared a near-10 minute video with highlights from the match. You can click here for the same.

The Thunder Rosa Pop https://t.co/HGA8aHmsFo — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) March 17, 2022

may be wrong but I do believe Thunder Rosa is the first Mexican Born woman’s champion EVER in a major American company… #WomensHistoryMonth #HERstory

To that I say congratulations… enjoy your moment. You have absolutely earned it… but know that eventually I am coming for u😈 — NylaRBunchanumbers (@NylaRoseBeast) March 17, 2022

Congratulations to @thunderrosa22 All your tireless hard work has paid off. Super proud of you. 💙Besos#AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 17, 2022

Amazing #Dynamite tonight on @TBSNetwork especially the historic @thunderrosa22 vs @RealBrittBaker war inside the steel cage! So proud of both. 🙏 Our roster brings it every week …every one of them. @AEW @TonyKhan — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 17, 2022

Thunder Rosa’s always been a hustler. In & out of the ring, you don’t have to be close to her to see that. It’s very obvious. I have so much respect for her, proud of her, & she did our culture proud. ¡Viva México! Felicidades, Thunder. — 𝗝𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗦 (@JakeAtlasReal) March 17, 2022

So happy for Thunder Rosa. She got that sweet entrance & that big star pop. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 17, 2022

