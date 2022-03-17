For those who missed this week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, Thunder Rosa defeated Dr. Britt Baker in a Steel Cage Match to capture the AEW Women’s World Championship.

After the show went off the air, an emotional Rosa embraced her friends and family in the audience, as seen in the video below. The announcers referred to San Antonio as the “adopted hometown” of Rosa on several occasions. She also received an elaborate entrance prior to the match. At one point in the match, Rosa paid homage to WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin by hitting a stunner on Baker. Fans pointed out that it was a 3:16 Day tribute.

Several AEW wrestlers congratulated Rosa on the victory. WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman also gave props to Thunder Rosa. The tweets can be seen below.

For those who missed the match, AEW’s YouTube channel has shared a near-10 minute video with highlights from the match. You can click here for the same.

