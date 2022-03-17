For those who missed this week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, Thunder Rosa defeated Dr. Britt Baker in a Steel Cage Match to capture the AEW Women’s World Championship.
After the show went off the air, an emotional Rosa embraced her friends and family in the audience, as seen in the video below. The announcers referred to San Antonio as the “adopted hometown” of Rosa on several occasions. She also received an elaborate entrance prior to the match. At one point in the match, Rosa paid homage to WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin by hitting a stunner on Baker. Fans pointed out that it was a 3:16 Day tribute.
Several AEW wrestlers congratulated Rosa on the victory. WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman also gave props to Thunder Rosa. The tweets can be seen below.
For those who missed the match, AEW’s YouTube channel has shared a near-10 minute video with highlights from the match. You can click here for the same.
THE NEW CHAMP @thunderrosa22 shares this moment with her city, family, friends and @MissionProWres family. WHAT A MOMENT!
We are so proud of you, Champ!!!!! @JoeGalliNews @MissionProWres @briancervantes4 #SanAntonio @tcbinla @ThunderBrosa #AEW #AEWDynamite @WWTalkPod pic.twitter.com/etY2sctay9
— Emily Mae 🌟🌟 (@emilymaeheller) March 17, 2022
The Thunder Rosa Pop https://t.co/HGA8aHmsFo
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) March 17, 2022
#AndNew!!!!!!!!@ThunderRosa22 is your #AEW Women's World Champion after an absolute war against Dr. @realbrittbaker! What an amazing night here at #AEWDynamite #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/u85zfRh51D
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022
may be wrong but I do believe Thunder Rosa is the first Mexican Born woman’s champion EVER in a major American company… #WomensHistoryMonth #HERstory
To that I say congratulations… enjoy your moment. You have absolutely earned it…
but know that eventually I am coming for u😈
— NylaRBunchanumbers (@NylaRoseBeast) March 17, 2022
Congratulations to @thunderrosa22
All your tireless hard work has paid off. Super proud of you. 💙Besos#AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 17, 2022
Amazing #Dynamite tonight on @TBSNetwork especially the historic @thunderrosa22 vs @RealBrittBaker war inside the steel cage! So proud of both. 🙏
Our roster brings it every week …every one of them. @AEW @TonyKhan
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 17, 2022
Thunder Rosa’s always been a hustler. In & out of the ring, you don’t have to be close to her to see that. It’s very obvious. I have so much respect for her, proud of her, & she did our culture proud. ¡Viva México! Felicidades, Thunder.
— 𝗝𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗦 (@JakeAtlasReal) March 17, 2022
THUNDER ROSA ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lT23c56e04
— TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) March 17, 2022
So happy for Thunder Rosa. She got that sweet entrance & that big star pop.
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 17, 2022
Congratulations Thunder Rosa.
New Champ so New Challenge? #EmiTakesAEW @AEW pic.twitter.com/mlTuHun2h0
— Emi Sakura (@EmiSakura_gtmv) March 17, 2022
On 3:16 no less!@thunderrosa22 with a @steveaustinBSR Stunner.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/usmF1rt2PS
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) March 17, 2022
#ANDNEW #AEW Women’s World Champion @thunderrosa22! Get the shirt at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! #AEWDynamite #StPatricksDaySlam pic.twitter.com/x32pz2OB5c
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) March 17, 2022
