Tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw Thunder Rosa finally pull out the victory and become AEW Women’s Champion for the first time.

As seen in the photos and videos below, Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa pushed themselves to their limits during the steel cage match for the AEW Women’s Title. The defending champion, Baker, started sporting blood about halfway through the bout, setting the tone for another brutal encounter between the two.

As the end of the match drew near, Britt Baker executed an air-raid crash from the top rope, driving Rosa into a large pile of steel chairs. Another big spot from the top turnbuckle saw Rosa push Baker down onto another stack of chairs, but that wasn’t quite enough to finish the job. The women then brought out thumbtacks in a sort of sick homage to their unsanctioned, lights-out match from one year ago.

The finish came when Rosa hit Baker with the Thunder Driver in the thumbtacks to get the 1-2-3.

Rosa came up short in capturing the AEW Women’s Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6. Despite the setback, on last week’s AEW Dynamite, there was a match between Thunder Rosa and Leyla Hirsch to determine the #1 contender for the AEW Women’s World Title. With that victory, Rosa got one more shot at the title and successfully won it.

You can see highlights from the match below:

And now @thunderrosa22 is dragging @realbrittbaker's bloodied face across the steel cage! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/inwk4kA5U8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022

The spine of Dr. @realbrittbaker on those unforgiving chairs! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/YPjVVYJN2J — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022

