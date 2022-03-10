Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite included a hard-hitting match between Thunder Rosa and Leyla Hirsch to determine the #1 contender for the AEW Women’s World Title. When the dust settled, Thunder Rosa won the match and will get one more shot at Britt Baker’s Championship.

After her victory, Tony Schiavone came down to the ring and announced that the two women will compete in a steel cage match for the championship.

Rosa came up short in capturing the AEW Women’s Championship at this past Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view. But despite the setback, she will now head to her hometown of San Antonio, Texas to chase after the gold.

Next week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite will also feature Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish taking on the trio of ‘Hangman’ Page, Jungle Boy, & Luchasaurus. We will also see Wardlow get his shot at the TNT Championship after winning the ‘Face of the Revolution’ ladder match this past Sunday.

You can see highlights from the #1 contender’s match below:

The animosity is real between these two! @legitleyla and @thunderrosa22 battling it out for a chance at the #AEW Women's Championship against Dr. Britt Baker here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/KcuuIL7E6D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

.@LegitLeyla and @thunderrosa22 are fighting it out in this #AEW Women's Title Eliminator match on #AEW Dynamite LIVE on TBS tonight! pic.twitter.com/jZhc1khprG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

