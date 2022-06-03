A top AEW couple that fans have enjoyed booing has just thrown salt in the wounds of their haters by getting engaged. TMZ broke the news that Sammy Guevara proposed to Tay Conti at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France and Conti said “yes.”

Guevara had previously been engaged to his high school girlfriend and went so far as to propose to her in the AEW ring. Once that relationship cooled, Guevara and Conti began dating in December of last year and it didn’t take long for their romance to boil over onto AEW television.

At first, both were babyfaces with Sammy being an honorable TNT Champion willing to take on anyone. It wasn’t long before Sammy and Tay would be very handsy with one another in front of the live audience and it began to garner a lot of heat for the couple. This soon led to a full-on heel turn for both which was on full display during AEW Double or Nothing.

The engaged couple came out in flamboyant “Disney villain” attire as they competed in intergender action. They teamed with Frankie Kazarian to to take on American Top Team’s Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and a debuting Paige VanZant. Kazarian played the aggravated babyface in the bout as Guevara and Conti decided to utilize underhanded tactics. It built to a point where both Conti and Guevara sought assistance from Kazarian who left them high and dry.

The match ended when Sammy inadvertently superkicked his future fiance in the face. This led to Kazarian receiving a TKO from his former partner Sky and getting the pinfall win.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]