AEW’s former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara was a recent guest on Rasslin’ where he discussed his desire to regain the title. The Spanish God and Scorpio Sky have traded the TNT Championship back and forth as of late, but he believes the fans want to see him win it again.

“I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say, I can’t wait till I’m a four-time, five-time champion,” he said. “I think people are clamoring for it, people want it.”

Sammy Guevara reflected on a previous bout he had for the TNT Championship against Cody Rhodes. The ladder match between them was the final time that the American Nightmare competed in the company. The two of them put together an incredible spot, which saw Sammy leaping from the top turnbuckle, over a ladder, and into a mid-air Cody Cutter. He recalled his feelings at that time, simply hoping it would work.

“I just hoped that it was going to work out, and when I jumped off the ladder, I thought in mid-air, ‘Holy sh*t, I jumped way higher than I thought I was going to get.’ Then we got here, and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s working out,’ he said. “Then when we landed, though, I was like, ‘Oh, I regret this now.’”

Over the course of his AEW career, Sammy Guevara has been given a lot of major opportunities to be spotlighted by the company. He recalled many of those moments that he has enjoyed so far. But for him, his greatest highlight is that he now finds himself in a relationship with Tay Conti.

“That’s the thing, there’s the golf cart, there’s me getting superkicked by Matt Jackson, there’s the Stadium Stampede, there’s Blood & Guts, there’s my time beating Miro. I’ve had moment, after moment, after moment, after moment here in AEW. I’m humble. The thing is, moment, after moment, after moment, but the thing is, the highlight is being with this beautiful woman.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Rasslin’ with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]