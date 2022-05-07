AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky joined Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha following his championship victory over Sammy Guevara last week.

Sky competed against in a Ladder Match against the former Inner Circle member on Dynamite and recaptured the TNT Title just two weeks after losing it at Battle of the Belts 2. Despite his success, the 20-year veteran believes his performances still goes under the radar.

“I’m no spring chicken, I’ve been doing this for a long time,” Scorpio Sky said. “A theme across my entire career is kind of not getting the credit I feel I deserve. On the independent circuit, I used to be called the best-kept secret in wrestling and there have been many times where I’ve been like, ‘the secret’s out!’ But really, it still feels kind of – I feel like I fly under the radar sometimes.”

Scorpio states that he’s unable to pinpoint why he’s gone under the radar for so long, but he hopes one day, people will realize just how good of a career he’s had.

“I really, really had to grind just to get to the top,” Sky said. “I’m almost twenty [years] in here. I started when I was a teenager, and I didn’t really start getting to a point where I was getting any type of recognition until fourteen-fifteen years in. I really had to grind and have a lot of doors slammed in my face. I just didn’t give up.

“I kept working at it, and that’s how I’m going to approach everything here. Eventually, I will get to a point where people will wake up. I might be done by then, but people will wake up and say, ‘man, he actually had a good career.'”

When talking about AEW Owner & President Tony Khan, Scorpio Sky described the head honcho as a “mad genius” and that a lot of things he says make a lot of sense.

“He’s kind of a mad genius,” Sky said. “Anyone that’s talked to him, or heard him talk, will know what I mean. His mind is always like – it’s all over the place. If you listen to him enough, things circle back and it makes a lot of sense, everything he says. I think a lot of that plays into how he runs AEW.

“There’s no mistake, that is where so many people want to be. We’ve seen so many people from other companies crossover to our company. And then also, you see Mike Tyson, and you see Paige VanZant, and you see these celebrities coming over wanting to get involved, as well.”

