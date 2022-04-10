Current AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky continues gathering more and more likes on a post that calls out AEW for editing boos for Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara.

The real-life couple was involved in a segment on this week’s AEW Rampage to continue the ongoing feud with Dan Lambert and American Top Team. As usual, with few exceptions, the show is taped after AEW Dynamite, and this week was no different.

According to fans that were in attendance, the intended babyfaces of the segment, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, were loudly booed and told to “shut the f**k up” by the audience. When the show aired this week and the boos/chants were edited out of the segment, fans took to social media with their claims about the alterations.

Scorpio Sky would take notice and post a picture of his own with Tay Conti holding one of Sammy Guevara’s traditional cue cards he uses. But the message is photoshopped over and it reads, “We paid to have our boos dubbed over.”

Conti would later respond to the message with a lighthearted reply, “If I didn’t hear it, it didn’t happen brother.”

You can see the image below:

If I didn’t hear it, it didn’t happened brother 😋 — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) April 10, 2022

