AEW is planning on bringing back the Blood & Guts match soon, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

He was not aware of who would be in that match, but with the current storytelling it could end up being the Jericho Appreciation Society to step inside. They currently have five men in their faction, and during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, they were staring down seven opponents.

The Jericho Appreciation Society was confronted by Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz, and all four members of the Blackpool Combat Club. Therefore a Blood & Guts match could be the direction that they are heading in but it is unknown exactly when AEW is planning to have this match take place.

Next week on AEW Dynamite Chris Jericho and William Regal are set to go face to face in a promo segment that could end up with a match being created. It appears that AEW is pushing toward a major confrontation at Double Or Nothing but it is not guaranteed that will end up being the Blood & Guts encounter.

Of course, William Regal was famous for screaming, “War Games,” during his time as NXT General Manager. This stipulation is the closest AEW has to that one, which could be a sign that it might be coming in the future.

Both Jericho and Jake Hager were involved in the one and only previous Blood & Guts match. That one saw The Inner Circle defeated by The Pinnacle but this was done during the pandemic era which meant they did not get a full crowd in to appreciate the stipulation.

The match has had a complex history, as the original bout ended up being canceled completely due to COVID-19. The first-ever Blood & Guts match was supposed to see The Elite battle The Inner Circle but that became the Stadium Stampede.

