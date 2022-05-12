Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will feature three more Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal matches, including the final two on the men’s bracket side of things.

We will finally find out who ‘the joker’ mystery opponent is when they go one-on-one with Samoa Joe to see who will advance. We will also see high-flying luchador Rey Fenix go against The Undisputed Elite’s Kyle O’Reilly to see who makes it to the semifinal round.

On the women’s side of the bracket, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will have her own ‘joker’ mystery opponent to deal with next Wednesday, with the winner moving on to the semifinals against Toni Storm.

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Hangman Page will be in action next week in a first-time-ever match against Konosuke Takeshita. As noted earlier this year, AEW announced a new partnership with the Japan-based promotion DDT Pro. The companies will work in tandem to bring a variety of stars from DDT into the United States to be presented to American audiences, and Takeshita is one of the first to appear.

We will also see the continuation of the MJF/Wardlow storyline and the Blackpool Combat Club/Jericho Appreciation Society storyline, with each respective angle getting more time next week. You can see the developing card for AEW Dynamite below:

Owen Hart Quarterfinal Match

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rey Fenix

Owen Hart Quarterfinal Match

Britt Baker vs “Joker” Mystery Opponent

Owen Hart Quarterfinal Match

Samoa Joe vs. “Joker” Mystery Opponent

AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. Takeshita in a non-title match

Wardlow takes 10 lashes

Jericho confronts William Regal

Full results from tonight’s AEW Dynamite are available at this link.

