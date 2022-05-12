Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured the first quarterfinal match for the women’s portion of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter wrestled a technical, aggressive match as they battled to see who would make it to the semifinal round.

When the dust settled, Toni Storm executed a finishing spike piledriver to get the pinfall over Jamie Hayter. She will compete against either Britt Baker or the “joker”, a soon to be revealed opponent, in the upcoming semifinal round.

Former WWE Star Toni Storm debuted with AEW on March 30, 2022, as a surprise opponent for The Bunny in a qualifying match for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Storm was obviously successful in that match, advancing to her quarterfinal match tonight. Jamie Hayter previously qualified for the tournament when she defeated Skye Blue on the April 1 episode of AEW Rampage.

Upcoming quarterfinal matches include Riho vs. Ruby Soho, Red Velvet vs. Hikaru Shida, and Britt Baker vs. the “Joker” mystery competitor. The tournament finals will be held at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 29 in Las Vegas, and Dr. Martha Hart will be there live to present the Owen Cup trophy to the winners.

