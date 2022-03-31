Toni Storm is now All Elite.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Columbia, SC saw Storm make her debut for the company as the mystery talent that AEW President Tony Khan had been teasing. Storm defeated The Bunny in the first qualifying match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

AEW tweeted after the match and wrote, “Welcome to the team… #ToniStorm is #AllElite #AEWDynamite”

Storm requested her WWE release in late December, and it was granted. She just became a free agent this week as her 90-day non-compete clause expired on Tuesday. Storm recently launched an OnlyFans account and has been trending on social media for the content she’s posting for fans.

Storm is the first wrestler to qualify for AEW’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments. The qualifiers will likely run over the next several weeks as AEW previously announced that the first round matches will begin during the May 11 edition of AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. The finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s & Women’s Tournaments will take place at the 2022 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, which is scheduled for Sunday May 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Dr. Martha Hart will be live at Double Or Nothing to present the winners with their trophy, which is being called “The Owen” Cup.

Stay tuned for more on Storm and the tournaments. You can see clips from Storm’s debut and win over The Bunny below, along with the tweets from Khan and AEW:

Hip attack by #ToniStorm! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/lEF9nzyxLp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022

