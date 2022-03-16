Former WWE Superstar Toni Storm is headed to OnlyFans.

As seen in the Instagram post below, Storm has announced that she will launch her OnlyFans page on Saturday, March 19 at 12pm ET. She is promising exclusive content for her subscribers.

Storm has been teasing OnlyFans content for several weeks, and now she has confirmed the page. It looks like she has already wrapped a few photo shoots for content.

Storm requested her WWE release in late December, and it was granted. It’s expected that she will become a free agent once her 90-day non-compete clause expires on Tuesday, March 29. There is no word on what she has planned for her pro wrestling future.

Stay tuned for more on Storm. You can see her OnlyFans announcement below:

