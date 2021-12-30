Toni Storm was released by WWE this week. It has since been revealed that the former NXT UK Women’s Champion actually requested her release, but it was not known why.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the only thing he has heard is that she left because she was burnt out. This is something that many wrestlers have experienced throughout history. Meltzer stated he has not heard about whether or not WWE placed any restrictions on her release, like a non-compete.

It is expected that Toni Storm will have the usual 90-day non-compete clause. That is standard for wrestlers when they are released by WWE. But it is unknown whether or not the company has placed any specific rulings on not being able to work for AEW. If she does have the usual contract, then Toni will be able to work again on Tuesday, March 29.

Toni Storm did compete on Tuesday at WWE’s live event in Washington, DC. She faced Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat. This will go down as her final match with the company, despite the fact she’s in the midst of a feud with the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Storm initially debuted with WWE during the inaugural Mae Young Classic, back in 2017. She then won the second tournament in 2018 before competing on NXT UK. During that time she had a run with the NXT UK Women’s Championship, and then in the fall of 2020, she moved to the United States full-time.

Her main roster debut came on July 23, and since that point, she has had hit and miss booking with the company. However, Storm was feuding with Charlotte, which is a storyline that will now have to be stopped in its tracks. It is currently unknown what will be next for Toni.

Stay tuned for more.