Thanks to Arnie Fitz for the following WWE live event results from Tuesday’s show at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC:

* Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn ended when Los Lotharios interfered

* Ricochet, Cesaro and Ivar defeated Los Lotharios and Sami Zayn

* Ridge Holland defeated Mansoor

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston. McIntyre did a promo earlier in the night to set this match up with The Usos, and also confirmed that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns wouldn’t be here

* Xia Li defeated Shotzi. Shayna Baszler attacked Li after the match but Li fought her off

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Sasha Banks and Toni Storm in a Triple Threat

* Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a DC Street Fight. Sheamus attacked McIntyre earlier in the night to set this match up