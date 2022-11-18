Thunder Rosa Addresses AEW Stars Who Have An Issue With Her

It's been over three months since reigning AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa last performed in the ring. Rosa is currently on the sidelines with a back injury, but prior to her stepping away from the ring, rumors began to surface that the Mexican-born wrestler had heat with other talent behind the curtain in AEW. In response to those who seemingly have a problem with her, Rosa provided an honest outlook on "Busted Open Radio" after taking time to reflect.

"I feel like some people are just trying to fish for things," Rosa said. "I just want to say thank you to AEW because they have been grateful with me, and they have been understanding of my injury, and they're allowing me to take my time ... I want to extend the olive branch for anyone who has an issue with me because I really want to grow and just put things down and just hash it out. I think it is time. And me, as Melissa Cervantes, I don't want to have any issues with anybody."

Months after winning the AEW Women's World Championship for the first time by defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D in a Steel Cage Match on the St. Patrick's Day Slam episode of "AEW Dynamite", reports began to emerge that there was backstage animosity between Rosa and talent such as Baker and Jamie Hayter. Hayter, in particular, reportedly grew upset with Rosa after the champion legitimately broke her nose during a title match in August. Despite being injured, Rosa remains AEW Women's World Champion, while Toni Storm currently reigns as the Interim AEW Women's World Champion.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.