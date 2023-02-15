Backstage News On Female Talent Meeting Following Thunder Rosa's Return To AEW

A talent meeting was called for the female locker room in AEW recently with the goal being to bury the hatchet among a number of wrestlers as Thunder Rosa gets set to make her return to the company.

Fightful Select reports that a backstage summit occurred at the February 8 "Dynamite" to repair some of the damage done last year between Rosa and other members of the roster. Those women who were present at the tapings participated. Thunder Rosa did work the tapings as well, providing Spanish commentary for the El Paso shows, as she continues to recover from injury. That injury forced her to vacate the AEW Women's Championship after she had won it from Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. last March.

Sources claim that Rosa attempted to mend a lot of fences during the conference, as it relates back to a number of issues that arose prior to her being sidelined. Previous problems were raised about working stiff and sandbagging, in addition to the legitimacy of her injury being questioned. Rosa appears to have addressed all of the concerns, and the meeting was said to have been productive — perhaps a "clean slate" moving forward.

Thunder Rosa has been inching closer and closer to returning to the ring. However, she has still not been cleared yet. In the meantime, she will be returning to the road soon. It also appears her role on Spanish commentary will continue in the immediate future, as she enjoyed it, at least until she's ready to step back between the ropes.