Miro Makes Surprise Return To AEW TV On Dynamite

Bulgarians are breaking out the Banitza to celebrate, as the Balkan country's prodigal son has returned to AEW programming.

Miro returned on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday. Following Claudio Castagnoli's victory over Rey Fenix, Miro was seen walking the halls of the arena in casual clothes. AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette asked Miro why he was back in AEW, but Miro refused to respond, instead silently walking into what was clearly marked as the office of AEW President Tony Khan. There is currently no word on what request Miro made from Tony Khan, and later in the night absent AEW star Thunder Rosa also made an appearance, heading tp Khan's office, in what is quickly becoming a night of returns.

Miro has not appeared on AEW programming since All Out 2022, where he helped Sting and Darby Allin defeat The House of Black in a trios match.

Some of Miro's absence from AEW TV can be explained by his recent ventures outside of wrestling, including an acting role on the TV series "East New York" which led to the former WWE United States Champion living in "The Big Apple" for a number of weeks. Despite his notable absence, Miro signed an extension with AEW last year that will see him work for the company for another four years, suggesting a more-than-amicable relationship between the two parties. While Miro was busy with the television show and has signed an extension, there were still opportunities between September and now where Miro could've wrestled but reports suggest that he was simply not pitched any kind of involvement, despite being healthy and ready to compete.