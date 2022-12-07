Backstage Update On Miro's AEW Status

AEW star Miro has not been seen on any of the company's programming since teaming up with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat the House of Black at the All Out pay-per-view back in September. Fans have been curious as to what has been keeping him Miro of television. Now, we may finally be getting some answers regarding his whereabouts.

Fightful Select has relayed that sources within AEW have told them Miro has been off of television because "creative simply hasn't been presented for him". Plans were purportedly in place for creative conversations to be held, but as of this latest report, those have not taken place. Fightful also noted that not only has Miro "been completely healthy", but he is "wanting to actively compete" and "is eager to return to the ring."

Fightful also reiterated that Miro has only competed in an astoundingly low total of four matches throughout the year 2022, with all of those taking place between June and September. As previously noted, he signed a new contract with AEW earlier this year that will keep him in the company until at least early 2026, and later explained that he enjoyed the freedoms the company provided to him that WWE previously had not.

Miro first appeared in AEW in September 2020, instantaneously aligning himself with Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford. Miro held the TNT Championship between May and September of the following year and has been involved in storylines with the likes of Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, Lance Archer, and Eddie Kingston.