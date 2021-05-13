Miro won the AEW TNT Championship against Darby Allin on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. After a physical battle that saw Miro getting a majority of the offense, he locked in his submission, game over, to win the match and the title. Allin was champion for 187 days.

Post-match, Lance Archer came out to the stage, yelling at Miro, but Jake Roberts held him back. It’s likely we’ll see Archer and Miro face off down the road.

You can check out the title change in the images below: