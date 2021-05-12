Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Yuji Nagata (IWGP US Championship)

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. SCU (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Darby Allin (c) vs. Miro (AEW TNT Championship)

* Orange Cassidy vs. PAC (AEW World Title #1 Contenders Match)

* Cody Rhodes to make Double or Nothing announcement

* Tony Schiavone interviews Jade Cargill

* The coronation of The Pinnacle

* Thunder Rosa in action

* Jim Ross does sit-down interview with Britt Baker

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega address his Double or Nothing challenger