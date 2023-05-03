Former Fightful Contributor And Podcast Host Lands Backstage Job With AEW

Will Washington has officially put pen to paper and is now part of All Elite Wrestling. AEW President Tony Khan took to his Twitter account to announce the news ahead of Wednesday night's episode of "AEW Dynamite".

"He's the new AEW Wrestling Administration Coordinator, working in many areas of wrestling: live events, social media, creative, PR, he has a great wrestling mind, he's here backstage TONIGHT at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite live on TBS, and it's official, @WilliamRBR is All Elite!," Khan wrote.

Fightful Select provided more details about Washington's new role, with his responsibilities expected to include "overseeing continuity and aiding in long-term creative, [and] working directly with Tony Khan." The report noted that certain members of the AEW roster were purportedly told about the signing at the April 26 taping of "Dynamite", but the two parties had come to an agreement a week earlier then and the deal was finalized the following day on April 27. Washington has been reporting on wrestling news for close to two decades but is best known as a podcast host and contributor for Fightful being featured on their "Grapsody" and "Day After Dynamite" shows.

Washington isn't the only recent signee to AEW, however, as the signing of Komander was announced on April 19. Komander had made prior appearances in PWG, GCW, and AEW's sister company Ring of Honor. Meanwhile, Roderick Strong made his first appearance in the company two weeks ago on the April 26 episode of "Dynamite" before his signing was announced later that night.