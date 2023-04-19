Major Announcement Regarding Komander's Status In AEW

On Wednesday night's episode of "AEW Dynamite," Mexican lucha libre sensation Komander came up short against "Switchblade" Jay White in the latter's debut as a full-time AEW roster member. As usual, though, the rope-walking specialist impressed fans with his unique blend of high flying, and AEW President Tony Khan was among them, as he tweeted after the match that Komander had signed with AEW, getting the vaunted "KOMANDER IS #ALLELITE" graphic.

He's one of the most incredible athletes in wrestling, and after his great effort tonight on #AEWDynamite, now it's official:@KomandercrMX is ALL ELITE! pic.twitter.com/r23EAtfF4E — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2023

"He's one of the most incredible athletes in wrestling, and after his great effort tonight on #AEWDynamite, now it's official: @KomandercrMX is ALL ELITE!" Khan wrote.

Komander burst upon the American scene last June at GCW You Wouldn't Understand in New York City, where he competed in a scramble match and showed off his trademark rope tricks, where he is able to run down the top rope unassisted.

"As a child, I was a big fan of the circus," he said, referring to how he started practicing the rope walk-run when he was 12. "I liked the tightrope, so I wanted to walk the ropes. I've done it so many times and know every way to do it."

Since that American debut last summer, Komander has built his name with further GCW bookings as well as appearances for the likes of West Coast Pro Wrestling, PWG, and other independent promotions while also becoming a much bigger star in Mexico with a run in AAA. He debuted in AEW last month but has been winless in the company since, though he arguably stole the show at the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view a few weeks ago, where he lost the opener to El Hijo del Vikingo.