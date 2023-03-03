Komander Wrestled On AEW Dynamite Without A Contract, Has Interest From WWE

This week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw Komander make his AEW debut as part of the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, which was ultimately won by "Powerhouse" Will Hobbs. Despite failing to secure an AEW TNT title shot, the Mexican star had an impressive outing that saw him wow the crowd with some impressive aerial maneuvers and big spots. Furthermore, Komander's performance may have put him on the radar of AEW's biggest rival.

According to Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Komander competed on "Dynamite" without an AEW contract, but he can't go anywhere for the time being. The report stated that the wrestler is signed to Mexico's KAOZ promotion, and the deal prevents him from officially joining WWE or AEW without KAOZ's approval.

The "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" article also revealed that Komander wasn't Tony Khan's original target for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. He reportedly enquired about bringing in AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, but the lucha libre star had commitments elsewhere at the time.

Komander has been wrestling since 2012 and has competed for a number of promotions throughout his career. In addition to KAOZ and AEW, he's known to fans of AAA, MLW, GCW, and various other companies. He was also at Ric Flair's Last Match as part of the Bunkhouse Battle Royale that was won by Mance Warner. It remains to be seen where Komander will end up down the line, but his performance on "Dynamite" has certainly boosted his profile across the wrestling world.