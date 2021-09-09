Bryan Danielson made his AEW Dynamite debut tonight, interrupting The Elite as they met in the ring.

Kenny Omega quickly told The Elite to give him the room for a moment, and the other members of the faction jumped to the outside of the ring. Omega then told Bryan to step inside the squared circle as the crowd erupted in “Yes!” chants.

Omega says Bryan was just the guy he wanted to speak with and he would like to cut to the chase.

Bryan then plucked the microphone out of Omega’s hand and asked, “Quick question: do you guys want to see Bryan Danielson fight Kenny Omega?” The crowd responded by chanting “Yes!” in unison. “He’s telling me it doesn’t work like that here.”

“Let me get this straight, you’re the greatest wrestler that’s ever lived,” Bryan said. “Nobody is on your level! I think you’re afraid to take this match because I’m better than you, I’ll kick your head in, and you are not on my level!”

Bryan got physical by putting Kenny in The LeBell Lock submission, but The Elite rushed back into the ring to break it up. Jurassic Express and Christian Cage ran down to the ring to make the save, clearing out the members of The Elite.

Marko Stunt gets launched to the outside, knocking down several people. Brandon Cutler was left all alone in the ring, surrounded by Jurassic Express, Christian, and Bryan. They finish him off with Bryan delivering his running knee to Cutler’s face. They then celebrated all together as the fans cheered.

You can see highlights from the segment below: