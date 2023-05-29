Bryan Danielson Addresses Reports Of Him Helping Tony Khan With AEW Creative

As Bryan Danielson prepares for the final lap of his career, he plans on donning more hats. It was earlier reported that the veteran wrestler will be aiding AEW CEO Tony Khan as it pertains to the creative direction of "AEW Collison," the company's Saturday night show that premieres June 17. At Sunday's Double or Nothing media scrum, Danielson confirmed the reports.

"I love working with Tony and I love working in AEW," Danielson admitted. "It's a lot of fun because, sometimes, before I even got here, Tony and I would talk on the phone sometimes for an hour-and-a-half to two hours and we'd just be talking about things and wrestling and that sort of thing. I think we have a lot of similar ideas on wrestling, and sometimes he says things to me and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, that's a great idea,' and we riff off each other really well. When we do it, it doesn't feel like work. When you love wrestling, stuff like that is fun."

Upon listening to the answer, a humbled Khan said Danielson's "words mean a lot" and was the "highest praise" he had ever received. Danielson explained why it was a no-brainer for him to expand his role, as he spoke glowingly about AEW's young roster.

"To see them grow, in the year and a half I've been here, is so rewarding," Danielson said. "Also, I've never been at a place where the company has so much heart for the wrestlers — and that is so meaningful and makes me feel so grateful for this place. It's great to have a second option to the company with the TV monopoly, but to do it with such grace, to be so successful so quickly...it's unbelievable."

Danielson had similarly helped out the WWE creative team during the final year of his run with the promotion. In an earlier interview, Danielson described the experience as "a lot of fun."